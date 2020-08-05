Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran NFL Running Back

Jeremy Hill’s attempt at a career comeback with the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t last very long. Just days after signing with the franchise, he has been released.

It has been a rough few years for the former LSU standout. Hill’s NFL career got off to a very strong start with the Cincinnati Bengals. He ran for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2014.

His numbers tapered off over the next few years, and Cincinnati let him go after he appeared in just seven games with the team in 2017. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2018, but tore his ACL during Week 1 of that season. He hasn’t played in a game since.

There was a bright moment for Hill just three days ago. He announced that he signed with the Raiders, a tweet he has since deleted. This afternoon, the team waived him.

#Raiders cut RB Jeremy Hill. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 5, 2020

The move comes along with the activation of Devontae Booker from the COVID-19 list. The Las Vegas Raiders signed the promising former Denver Broncos running back in May, and likely see him as more of a potential pair with second-year star Josh Jacobs as well.

The team also has some potential third-down back type players on the roster, in Jalen Richard and Rod Smith. Do-it-all rookie Lynn Bowden, a wide receiver-turned-quarterback for Kentucky last season, may also factor into the backfield.

Making the roster always looked a bit dicey for Jeremy Hill. Hopefully he gets another opportunity soon.

[Vic Tafur]