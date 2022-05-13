Look: Tweet About Raiders' 2020 Draft Class Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If scouting NFL talent was easy, there wouldn't be many mistakes made during the draft. That being said, the Las Vegas Raiders' 2020 class belongs in a category by itself when it comes to missing the mark.

On Friday, the Raiders agreed to a trade that sent wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. With that deal now done, the first five picks from their 2020 class are officially off their roster.

The Raiders used the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft on Henry Ruggs III. He was living up to the hype in Las Vegas, but he was released after being involved in a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Seven picks later, the Raiders selected cornerback Damon Arnette. He was cut after the team discovered a video of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.

In the third round of the 2020 draft, the Raiders selected versatile playmaker Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky. He was eventually traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, the Raiders released former Clemson safety Tanner Muse. He was the 100th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

That's just an awful look for the Raiders. On the bright side, that regime is no longe calling the shots.

The Raiders are hoping their 2022 draft class will be much more successful in Las Vegas.