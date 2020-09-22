The Spun

Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Lack Of Fans At Raiders Game

Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders and the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship and nicknamed the "Death Star."LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the first game at brand new Allegiant Stadium tonight. They’re taking on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Under normal circumstances, the atmosphere at this game would be insane. Raiders fans are incredibly passionate, and the opening of the new home field in the franchise’s new city has been anticipated for months.

However, due to COVID-19, there are no fans in attendance. The stadium looks gorgeous on television, but there’s no “Black Hole” and other factions of Black and Silver supporters at the game cheering on the home team.

As a result, plenty of people on social media are lamenting the lack of a crowd.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is not even at the game. He vowed this offseason to stay away from home contests as long as fans were not allowed on the premises.

Make no mistake about it, this place is going to rock when people are finally allowed inside. Whether the Raiders are good or bad, the fans will be out in full force.

You can currently watch Raiders-Saints on ESPN and ABC.


