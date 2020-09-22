The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the first game at brand new Allegiant Stadium tonight. They’re taking on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Under normal circumstances, the atmosphere at this game would be insane. Raiders fans are incredibly passionate, and the opening of the new home field in the franchise’s new city has been anticipated for months.

However, due to COVID-19, there are no fans in attendance. The stadium looks gorgeous on television, but there’s no “Black Hole” and other factions of Black and Silver supporters at the game cheering on the home team.

As a result, plenty of people on social media are lamenting the lack of a crowd.

Fired up for this game…. but just wish it was packed. Can you imagine the atmosphere?!? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 22, 2020

Of all the games w/o fans, tonight’s @Raiders home opener is where I miss them the most. This would have been insane.😢 #NFL #MNF — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) September 22, 2020

#Raiders taking the field here in Vegas for the first time So thankful to be here but damn it’s weird in here with no fans pic.twitter.com/FKFC84k5Rd — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) September 22, 2020

The fake crowd will be REALLY fired up for the first game in the Raiders new home. — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) September 22, 2020

This is so sad. Raiders opening their new stadium and No Fans. Sad — ernest massa (@erniemass) September 22, 2020

okay but the Raider Stadium looks beautiful, and I’m low key sad there’s no fans filling it up tonight — HarleeJay🌺 (@harleejaypedro) September 22, 2020

Raiders owner Mark Davis is not even at the game. He vowed this offseason to stay away from home contests as long as fans were not allowed on the premises.

Mark, her son, is not here. The #Raiders owner is watching the game from team headquarters in Henderson as he vowed not to come to any games until fans can too. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 22, 2020

Make no mistake about it, this place is going to rock when people are finally allowed inside. Whether the Raiders are good or bad, the fans will be out in full force.

You can currently watch Raiders-Saints on ESPN and ABC.