Veteran NFL RB Jeremy Hill Announces Signing With New Team

Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Jeremy Hill got off to a promising start to his NFL career. After injuries derailed him in 2018, he’s attempting a comeback this year, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of training camp.

After being selected in the second round out of LSU, Hill ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2014. Rushing for 5.1 yards per attempt on the year, he was a breakout star for the Bengals that year.

That efficiency number plummeted over the next two years, and averaged 3.6 and 3.8 yards per attempt in each of the next two seasons. He did post a career high 11 touchdowns in 2015, and rushed for nine once again in 2016, so at worst he seemed to be a solid option near the goal line.

After playing just seven games for the Bengals in 2017, Hill signed with the New England Patriots. In his first appearance, after rushing four times for 25 yards, he tore his ACL. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since. At just 27 years old, Hill hopes to bounce back this year, joining what is a pretty intriguing Raiders offensive roster.

It’s official I’m a Raider Now…. #raidernation LETS GET IT — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) August 2, 2020

Jeremy Hill joins what should be a pretty crowded Las Vegas Raiders backfield. Josh Jacobs was a breakout star as a rookie out of Alabama, putting up 1,150 yards and seven scores in 2019 on 4.8 yards per carry.

The team also has home run threat Jalen Richard as an option out of the backfield. Third-round pick Lynn Bowden was a do-it-all star for Kentucky last year after moving from wide receiver to quarterback due to injuries. He may also factor in at running back a bit at the next level, though he will likely be used all over the field.

In any event, it is good to see Hill healthy and back on a team. Hopefully he’s able to make it back on a roster for the fall.

[Jeremy Hill]