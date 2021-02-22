Breaking: Raiders Player Reportedly Arrested For Street Racing

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand continues to make headlines in the NFL, and none of them are flattering ones.

According to reports, the 24-year-old Siverand was one of three people arrested in Houston on Saturday for street racing. The Oklahoma State alum is a native of Cypress, Texas.

Siverand is charged with felony evading arrest and was released on personal recognizance bond. If the young cornerback’s name sounds familiar, it is probably because you remember him from last summer.

That’s when Siverand, who was trying to make the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, was cut for trying to sneak a woman into the team hotel during COVID-19.

.@Raiders DB Kemah (Yakemah) Siverand, who’s from Cypress, was according to court records, arrested in Houston Saturday for street racing after allegedly racing with other cars. Siverand is charged with felony evading arrest and was released on a personal recognizance bond… pic.twitter.com/2qIqEFwsmb — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 22, 2021

Look, if Siverand wants to make an NFL team and play in a regular season game, it would behoove him to stop doing dumb things and getting into avoidable trouble.

Right now, all he’s got on his professional resume are two viral arrests, which is never a good thing.