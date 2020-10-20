Raiders Update The Status Of QB Marcus Mariota

Former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He was expected to serve as the backup to Derek Carr, and perhaps even supplant Carr if he didn’t play well this year.

Mariota began the year on the short term injured reserve. A strained pectoral muscle hampered his ability to practice and play throughout September and most of October so far. The Raiders got some good news on that front today.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Mariota is set to return from the IR. It is unclear when he’ll be ready to play, but it sounds like he’ll be ramping things up soon. Nathan Peterman has served as Carr’s backup to start the year.

So far, it doesn’t look like there’s much of an opening for the former Oregon standout, at least based on Carr’s play. Through five games, the veteran QB is completing a career high 73.1 percent of his throws, for 1,442 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s been very solid for Jon Gruden’s team.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-2 to start the season, coming off of one of the biggest wins of the year for any NFL team. They knocked off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-32 in Week 5.

Carr was 22-of-31 for 347 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick in that one. He averaged double digit yards per attempt for the first time this season in the shootout.

Coming off of a bye, the Raiders will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, kicking off from Vegas at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bucs are coming off of their best game of the year as well, thrashing the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers 38-10 this weekend.

It should be a fun game between two teams playing their best football. It probably means no Marcus Mariota for the time being, but it is a very long season, as we know.

