Raiders Owner Mark Davis Reacts To Punishment From NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders got slammed by the NFL yesterday for violations of COVID-19 safety protocols. After getting stiff fines and losing a draft pick, Raiders owner Mark Davis responded.

According to Raiders insider Vic Tafur, Davis would not comment on the fines or draft pick forfeiture. However, he took the time to stress that the team takes the virus “very seriously” and wanted to let everyone know that they are working hard to follow the NFL’s protocols.

That said, Davis isn’t going to just accept the punishments. Per the report, the Raiders intend to appeal the fines against them.

The Raiders were fined $500,000 as an organization, while head coach Jon Gruden received a $150,000 fine. They were also stripped of a sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The stiff punishment was a result of Las Vegas being “repeat offenders” of violating protocols.

Las Vegas Raiders fans have been understandably upset at how hard they got hit with NFL punishments in light of other teams having swaths of positive COVID-19 cases. But by many accounts, the Raiders haven’t handled things well.

Prior to Week 7, Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19. That positive test was followed by a slew of Raiders players – including the entire starting offensive line – as well as safety Johnathan Abram on the COVID-19 list.

The Raiders did not end up needing to cancel any games, but they did have to move their initially scheduled Sunday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of primetime.

It’s a rough situation to be in, but every team has to figure out how to cope – and to deal with the consequences.

[Vic Tafur]