Raiders Player Reportedly Placed On COVID-19 Reserve

The last week hasn’t been great for the NFL on the COVID-19 front. A large outbreak on the Tennessee Titans forced their Week 4 game to be delayed until Week 7, and other teams, including the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and now, the Las Vegas Raiders have had played hit the COVID list.

Maurice Hurst Jr., a third-year defensive tackle out of Michigan, is the latest player to test positive for the virus. He was on the field in 57-percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, recording two tackles and registering one pass defense on the day.

On the year, Hurst has 13 total tackles, with one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and four hits on opposing quarterbacks. He did not hit Josh Allen in the team’s Week 4 game.

Maurice Hurst will likely miss the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, barring a very quick turnaround with negative tests. The timing could definitely be worse, as the team has its bye Week 6. However, there’s always a concern that you can have a bigger outbreak if a player spread the virus to teammates before testing positive. Hopefully the Raiders avoid that.

Raiders placed DT Maurice Hurst on Reserve-Covid 19 list today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020

With the Titans outbreak, the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back to Week 7, Tennessee’s existing bye week. The Steelers’ game against the Ravens was then moved to their shared bye the following weekend.

The Patriots and Chiefs’ positive tests of quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu only forced the game to be moved one day, from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening. It is unclear how much more room the NFL has to juggle things, if the Titans cannot play this weekend, or if other teams have similar larger outbreaks.

Hopefully we won’t have to find out, and the NFL can find a way to buckle down even further.

