Las Vegas Raiders React To Carl Nassib’s Announcement

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history today, becoming the NFL’s first active openly gay player. The outpouring of support has been wonderful to see, and Nassib’s team was among the first to give him props.

Following Nassib’s announcement, the Raiders took to Twitter with a message for him. “Proud of you, Carl,” the team wrote, adding a black heart emoji to the end of it.

Tons of Raiders fans have liked the tweet and taken to the comments section to share their support. Several Raiders fans who are also members of the LGBTQ+ community were especially delighted by the news.

“I am proud to be an openly Gay Las Vegas Raiders Fan since 1980 baby,” one fan wrote. “Makes sense they would be the first team to fully, openly support Carl. Just shows yet again Commitment to Excellence” is a Lifestyle most teams need to show! #raidernation .”

“Breaking barriers since its’ creation! RAAAAIIIIDDDEEERRRSSSS,” wrote another.

It isn’t just Raiders fans who are proud of Carl Nassib in the comments. Fans of other NFL teams have gone on Twitter to congratulate him for breaking down this long-standing barrier.

As part of his announcement, Nassib also revealed he is making a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention that aids LGBTQ+ youth.

There have been a number of NFL players who came out after their NFL careers were ended. Michael Sam came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, but never played a down in the NFL.

Here’s hoping that Carl Nassib’s announcement opens the door for other athletes to come out when they’re ready.