Former Star Notre Dame QB Released By NFL Team

DeShone Kizer was a very promising player at Notre Dame just a few years ago. Now, the 24-year old will be looking for his fourth team in as many years after a recent roster move by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kizer took over as the starter at Notre Dame early in his true sophomore season, completing 63-percent of his throws for 2,884 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 520 yards and 10 scores. The following year, he was slightly less efficient, but threw for 2,702 yards with another 509 on the grounds, and upped his touchdown passes to 24 with eight interceptions and seven rushing scores.

Kizer was thrust into a starting role as a rookie second-round pick with the Cleveland Browns. That proved pretty disastrous, and he threw 22 picks to just 11 touchdowns in 15 starts. He was traded to the Green Bay Packers the following year, making three pretty ineffective appearances. He was cut last year, and picked up by the then-Oakland Raiders.

His time with the team was always limited, after the team opted to sign Marcus Mariota as a backup to Derek Carr. Today, Mariota returned from injury, and the Las Vegas Raiders added De’Mornay Pierson-El, a former Nebraska wide receiver, to the practice squad. As a result, Kizer has been released.

Marcus Mariota has returned to practice and we have signed De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released DeShone Kizer from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mnCkZedmrv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 30, 2020

At Notre Dame, DeShone Kizer looked to have a bright future. Unfortunately for him, it is hard to bounce back from the type of rookie year he had in Cleveland, for what was a rudderless franchise in 2017.

He is still extremely young though, so hopefully he can land on a practice squad somewhere, develop, and make a positive impression on a team.

The 2-1 Las Vegas Raiders host the undefeated Buffalo Bills in one of the best Week 4 NFL games. That game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

