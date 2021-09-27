Las Vegas Raiders Released Running Back On Monday

On Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders went into overtime for the second time in their first three games – this time against the Miami Dolphins.

Just like the team’s season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders found a way to win against the Dolphins in the extra period. Following the team’s 3-0 start to the season, Las Vegas made an interesting roster move.

The Raiders announced the team waived running back Trey Ragas. The move comes after veteran running back Peyton Barber rushed for over 100 yards against the Dolphins.

We have waived RB Trey Ragas. pic.twitter.com/O2hXdXvXhr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2021

So why is this an interesting move? Well, it could be the return of star running back Josh Jacobs, who has missed the past two games with an injury.

Earlier Monday afternoon, head coach Jon Gruden gave a promising update on Jacobs.

“I met with Josh this morning,” head coach Jon Gruden said in his Monday press conference. “We’re going to see how he feels on the practice field this week. I’m not making any predictions, but we’re hopeful that we can get him back on the grass at some point this week.”

Next up for Las Vegas is a trip to Los Angeles for a divisional showdown against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.