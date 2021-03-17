Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

It wouldn’t be a proper Las Vegas Raiders offseason without the team adding a speedy wide receiver. And they’ve done that with their latest free agency addition.

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Raiders are adding veteran wide receiver John Brown. Per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the deal is for one year and worth $5.5 million.

Brown spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He had 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns last season. Brown had one of his best seasons in 2019, when he had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career, Brown has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Though $5.5 million is hardly No. 1 receiver money, the Raiders did need an extra wideout. Their top wide receiver from last year, Nelson Agholor, left Las Vegas to sign with the New England Patriots.

The 2021 season is going to be a pretty important one for head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. They narrowly missed the playoffs after going 8-8 in 2020.

In his three seasons with the team, Gruden’s Raiders are just 19-29. Defense has been a major factor in their struggles.

While John Brown can potentially improve a Raiders offense that ranked top-10 in the league last year, the Raiders have much bigger concerns as free agency and NFL draft prep kick into high gear.

How much of an impact will Brown have for the Raiders in 2021?