The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Ohio State linebacker and New York Jets first-round pick Darron Lee, the team announced Thursday.

Lee spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in two games and making one tackle. In 2019, he played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, starting two and compiling 31 tackles.

The Jets drafted Lee with high hopes in the first-round out of OSU in 2016. However, he failed to live up to expectations in New York, finishing with 241 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 40 games.

Lee’s tenure with the Jets ended with him being suspended for four games due to PEDs late in the 2018 season. He was dealt to Kansas City for a sixth-round pick in May 2019.

We have signed free agents LB Darron Lee and CB De’Vante Bausby. In a corresponding move, we have waived CB TJ Morrison » https://t.co/vdTXoAYKd7 pic.twitter.com/kchQdwmfgV — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 17, 2021

The Raiders are pretty set in the starting lineup at linebacker, with five-year pro Nicholas Morrow joining 2020 free agent signings Nick Kwiatkowski and Cory Littleton.

Lee will have the opportunity to compete for playing time as a reserve and could also carve out a role on special teams.