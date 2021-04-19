Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran NFL Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders need some help in the secondary ahead of the 2021 season. They secured such help with a new addition on Monday.

The Raiders have added veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. He joins a Vegas secondary which consists of Amik Robertson, Damon Arnette, Isaiah Johnson, Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen.

Douglas began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles selected the West Virginia alum in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent three years with the organization and also helped them win Super Bowl LII.

Douglas then signed with the Carolina Panthers last season, and started 11 and appeared in 14 games. He now heads to the Raiders where he figures to be a contributor for the Vegas defense.

Time to wear the Silver and Black. We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rasul Douglas

“The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rasul Douglas, the club announced Monday,” the Raiders announced in a statement. “Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound cornerback joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020). Originally the Eagles’ third-round selection (99th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas has appeared in 60 games with 29 starts over his first four seasons, compiling 180 tackles (145 solo), including 10 for loss, five interceptions and 34 passes defensed. In six postseason appearances, he collected 10 stops and one pass defensed.” Rasul Douglas should add some nice depth to an intriguing Raiders secondary. Las Vegas is hoping to build upon an 8-8 finish in the 2020-21 season.