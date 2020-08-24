Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran NFL Defensive Lineman

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding experience to their defensive line ahead of the upcoming 2020 season.

Veteran defensive lineman Chris Smith has reportedly come to a contract agreement with the Raiders. The 28-year-old defensive lineman has spent six years in the NFL. The 2020 season will be his seventh season in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Prior to his NFL career, Smith spent four years playing his college ball at Arkansas. During that time, he racked up 122 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.

Smith spent three years in Jacksonville and played in 19 games for the organization during that span. Following his time with the Jaguars, he spent a year in Cincinnati, where he played in 16 games. After one year with the Bengals, Smith made his way to Cleveland where he spent the last two years. He’s now on his way to Vegas to play for the Raiders this season.

Raiders are signing veteran defensive lineman Chris Smith to a one-year deal, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’ll add invaluable experience to the Raiders’ defensive line.

Smith has steadily improved his play each year he’s been in the league. After playing in just 19 games in his first three seasons in the NFL, Smith has played in 41 games in the past three years.

It’ll be interesting to see what Smith can do for the Raiders this upcoming season.