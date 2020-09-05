Raiders Trade Former Kentucky Star Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders selected one of the most exciting prospects from the 2020 draft class in Lynn Bowden Jr. Surprisingly, the former Kentucky star’s tenure with the franchise didn’t last very long.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are sending Bowden and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round pick. That fourth-round pick heading back to the Raiders originally belonged to them, but they sent it to the Dolphins for linebacker Raekwon McMillan last week.

The Raiders had Bowden listed as the third-string running back on their depth chart. It’s possible the coaching staff just couldn’t envision a role for him this upcoming season.

Besides, the Las Vegas Raiders added plenty of offensive talent this offseason. Rookie wideouts Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III should make an impact this fall.

Back in May, the versatile playmaker spoke to The Spun about what roles he can fill at the pro level. He clearly doesn’t mind playing multiple positions.

“I think I’m cool with whatever the coaches think is best for me,” Bowden said. “I know I can be used in multiple roles though.”

Bowden was a dynamic last season in Lexington, as the Wildcats allowed him to play quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Hopefully, the Miami Dolphins allow Lynn Bowden to be play a major role on offense this year.

