Las Vegas Raiders Veteran Is Reportedly Being Released

As teams around the NFL prepare for free agency and a potential salary cap crunch, veteran players are finding themselves on the chopping block.

The Las Vegas Raiders have already cut a couple of experienced pros, and are set to release another, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Longtime offensive guard Gabe Jackson will be released, Anderson tweeted a short time ago. Jackson has spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and was due to make over $9 million in 2021.

He was a third-round pick for the franchise out of Mississippi State in 2014.

I'm told #Raiders G Gabe Jackson has been informed he will be released, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2021

Jackson started all 16 games in 2020 for the first time since 2016. In his career with the Raiders, he’s appeared in 100 contests and started 99.

Jackson doesn’t turn 30 until the summer, so he’s likely got a couple of good years left. He’ll surely attract attention on the open market.