Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Rob Ryan Reportedly Lands New Job

A little over a week ago, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan. It didn’t take him very long to land another coaching gig in the NFL.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Ryan as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 season.

“Former Ravens’ LB coach Rob Ryan is being hired as the Senior Defensive Assistant with the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources,” Schefter tweeted on Saturday morning.

This marks Ryan’s second stint with the Raiders. He was their defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2008.

Ryan has been coaching in the NFL for roughly two decades, spending time with the Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, Saints and Washington.

The Raiders are still in the process of putting together their staff for the 2022 season.

Josh McDaniels has already hired Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator and Chris Ash as his defensive backs coach. Now that we can throw Ryan into that mix, it’s pretty evident that McDaniels is looking to add coaches with ample experience to his staff in Las Vegas.