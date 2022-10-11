Look: Alternate Angle Emerges From Davante Adams Incident

Davante Adams shoving a cameraman was the major story following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Adams apologized for his actions, and the star wide receiver may face discipline from the NFL. Now, there's a new angle of the incident available on social media.

In the clip below, you can see the cameraman quickly cut in front of Adams. There's still no excuse for him putting his hands on the man, but some type of collision might have happened even if Adams didn't initiate the shove.

Adams apologized to reporters and on Twitter after the game.

"I want to apologize to the guy," Adams said, via TMZ. "There was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like, jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground.

"So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

It remains to be seen what kind of punishment, if any, Adams will receive from the league. Meanwhile, the photographer has reportedly filed a police report on the matter.