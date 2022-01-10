Look: Daniel Carlson Has Cool Message For Steelers Fans

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson proved to be the hero not only for his own team but also for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Carlson drilled a 47-yard field goal with the clock expiring in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers to send the Raiders definitively into the playoffs. The kick also prevented a tie from taking place, which was a result that would have allowed both AFC West teams to get into the postseason and left the 9-7-1 Steelers out in the cold.

Although unintended, Carlson’s game-winner was well-received in Pittsburgh. Passionate Steelers fans showered the Raiders kicker with message of gratitude on social media and even started donating to charities that he’s been involved with.

Carlson took to Twitter on Monday to thank the fans for their generosity and amplify the causes that are important to him.

“Steelers, please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I’ve been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who would like to join in on the fun! PLAYOFFS!!!” Carlson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

He also added links to three different charities that he’s work with in the past.

It’s a classy move from Carlson, who’s obviously become somewhat of a fan favorite in Pittsburgh for his unintended heroics. Of course, that’ll surely change if the Raiders somehow meet up with the Steelers later in the playoffs.

But for now, Carlson is on great terms with the Pittsburgh fanbase. The Steelers now have the chance to square off with the Kansas City Chiefs and hope that Ben Roethlisberger has a few more miracle performances in him before retirement.

Meanwhile, Carlson will have to leave his game-winner behind and begin preparations with the rest of the Raiders for a Wild Card round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.