Look: Derek Carr Explains His Weighted Vest Instagram Post

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr probably didn’t anticipate his workout photo would generate some of the response it did today.

Earlier this afternoon, Carr posted a picture on his Instagram story. In it, the quarterback can be seen wearing a weighted camo vest with an American flag decal on it.

“It’s that time again,” read the caption Carr attached.

#Raiders QB @derekcarrqb posted this on Instagram less than an hour ago… pic.twitter.com/2BHQ0hnenx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2021

This might not look like much, but there were some who thought it was insensitive for Carr to post this type of photo on the same day as the inauguration of Joe Biden and two weeks after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. After all, there was plenty of camo and tactical gear worn by protesters that day.

However, as Carr clarified, he was just saying that he had begun offseason training. There was no political message involved.

“What’s your point and what are you trying to imply?” Carr responded to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “It’s a workout weight vest because it’s the real start of my off season training. I said “it’s that time again” While standing in the weight room in my house. So if you are telling people I’m already back to work thank you.”

What's your point and what are you trying to imply? It's a workout weight vest because it's the real start of my off season training. I said "it's that time again" While standing in the weight room in my house. So if you are telling people I'm already back to work thank you. https://t.co/SUgFIy8Krd — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 20, 2021

So, there you have it. Much ado about nothing it appears.