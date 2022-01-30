Look: Derek Carr Has Cool Message For Rich Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly finalized a deal with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to become the franchise’s next head coach on Sunday. The move will give the well-regarded assistant a second opportunity as a head coach in the NFL, but will also prevent interim coach Rich Bisaccia from holding onto the job in Las Vegas.

Bisaccia, a longtime special teams head coach, took over the Raiders just five games into the 2021 season after Jon Gruden resigned. His players rallied behind him and Las Vegas stormed its way into the playoffs.

Among those on the Raiders who grew particularly fond of Bisaccia was Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback advocated for Bisaccia to stay on as head coach at the end of the season before Vegas had even started its search.

After news broke that the Raiders had decided to go in a different direction, Carr took to social media to thank Bisaccia for all of his efforts this past season.

“He means so much to us as a team. I love this man so much and he lead us to 10 wins and a playoff birth. Phenomenal coach and even better leader! Will always be a special relationship for me! Thank you Coach!” Carr wrote on Twitter.

He means so much to us as a team. I love this man so much and he lead us to 10 wins and a playoff birth. Phenomenal coach and even better leader! Will always be a special relationship for me! Thank you Coach! https://t.co/ZwZ0ujwBfH — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 30, 2022

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby also penned a touching message to Bisaccia after the news broke of McDaniels’ hiring on Sunday.

“Can’t Tell You How Much This Man Has Impacted Not Only Myself But Everyone In This Building… I Love You Like A Brother Coach Rich,” he wrote.

Bisaccia’s future with the Raiders remains unclear following the leadership overhaul in Las Vegas. With McDaniels on his way in and former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler set to take over as general manager, it’s unknown if Bisaccia will stay aboard in his usual post as a special teams coordinator.

Time will tell if Bisaccia remains with the new Raiders regime in 2022.