Look: Here's The First Touchdown Of The 2022 Preseason

For the first time in six months, a touchdown has been scored in an NFL game.

Sure, the stakes aren't quite as high as they were in the Super Bowl back in February, but it was still a pleasure to see Ameer Abdullah find paydirt in the Hall of Fame Game tonight.

The veteran running back, who is trying to catch on with the Las Vegas Raiders, scored an eight-yard touchdown on his first carry of the evening in Canton.

Abdullah was untouched as he took the toss around the right side and into the end zone. He was ready with the celebration too.

Abdullah's touchdown put the Raiders up 13-0 on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kicker Daniel Carlson scored the first six points on a pair of field goals, including a 55-yard bomb.

You can watch the rest of Jaguars-Raiders on NBC.