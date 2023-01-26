Look: Legendary Raiders Player Does Not Want Tom Brady

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For the past month, Tom Brady has been linked to the Raiders. Many insiders have pointed out the veteran quarterback's relationship with head coach Josh McDaniels.

While on CBS Sports Radio, former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown shared his thoughts on Brady potentially taking his talents to Las Vegas.

Believe it or not, Brown isn't advocating for Brady to join the Raiders.

"I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all," Brown said. "But because of their relationship, I think it's a possibility. I think Tom is starting to show that he’s 45-46 years old."

Brown also mentioned that most of the great quarterbacks in today's game are mobile. Obviously, Brady does't check off that box.

"When you look at the quarterbacks in the league today you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks," Brown continued. "Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get, but God knows when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen."

The Raiders will need to make a major move at quarterback this offseason, especially since they're expected to deal Derek Carr at some point in the near future.

Time will tell if the Raiders want Brady leading their offense this fall.