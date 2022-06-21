Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season.

"[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."

Although the Buccaneers are "out of the picture" for Suh, he appears to have his sights set on a team in the AFC.

Moments ago, Suh tweeted: "Raiders could be fun."

While a deal between Suh and the Raiders isn't imminent at this time, Josh McDaniels' squad could use another defensive tackle to bolster that unit.

During the 2021 season, Suh had 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits and six sacks. He's still capable of disrupting the opposing team's game plan.

"I think I have a lot of great talent in my engine and people have felt that before," he said on NFL Live.

Suh, 35, will most likely need to sign a short-term deal this offseason.