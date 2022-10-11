Look: NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams 'Banned' News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a long pass for a touchdown as Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the 1st quarter of the at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has already received one form of "punishment" for shoving a photographer following Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Worlds of Fun, Kansas City's major amusement park, tweeted that it has "permanently banned" Adams from entering the complex. We're not sure if Adams ever had any intention of going there, but it looks like he won't be able to now.

Some fans think this is dumb ("no one cares about Worlds of Fun unfortunately so this does absolutely nothing") but others are having fun with the announcement.

A frustrated Adams shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field after last night's 30-29 loss. Adams caught two long touchdowns on the night, but it wasn't enough to deliver a victory.

Adams apologized on Twitter for his actions, but still could reportedly face a suspension from the NFL.

That would sting a lot more than any amusement park ban.