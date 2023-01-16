Look: NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr Speaking Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Derek Carr's days with the Las Vegas Raiders are numbered, but before he leaves the team, Carr is taking the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans.

On Saturday night, Carr spoke at the Church of Las Vegas in Henderson Saturday night. An ordained preacher, Carr was also scheduled to speak at the venue twice on Sunday.

A slew of Raiders fans showed up to pay their respects to Carr and listen to him speak. You can see a video clip of his sermon below.

Fans have been commenting on the clip of Carr's speech all day.

"This isn't even about playing QB in NY for the #Jets, It's about having an adult in the locker room at the most important position in all of sports," said a Jets fan. "This is a true Leader. Joe D @woodyjohnson4..Trade for Carr, don't wait until he's released...go get him."

"All thanks to God. That’s my QB! @derekcarrqb," added a Raiders fan.

"This is awesome from Derek Carr.. finding grace in such a time of discomfort and worry!" contributed a Steelers fan.

Not all of the reviews are positive though.

"I get it now. I get why he couldn’t win. I get what happened in Washington. This guy is a loser. Sit down guy," said one Raiders fan.

The Raiders will try to trade Carr over the next month. On Feb. 15, his $32.9 million salary for 2023 becomes guaranteed.

If Las Vegas can't find a trade partner by that point, it will cut Carr to avoid the money becoming fully guaranteed.