Look: NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr's Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Carr has officially said goodbye to the team that drafted him in 2014.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started the process of evaluating Carr's trade market. Shortly after that report was announced, the veteran signal-caller issued a heartfelt statement on social media.

Carr had some kind words for the Raiders' fan base.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."

Raiders fans are understandably upset that Carr will suit up for a different franchise next season.

"Thank you DC," a Raiders fan said.

"Thanks for the good times," a second Raiders fan wrote.

"Thank you Derek Carr," another fan tweeted. "One of my personal favorite Raiders of all time I wish you nothing but the best."

Carr, 31, has made the Pro Bowl three times since being drafted in 2014 out of Fresno State.

The Raiders will have to quickly find a trade partner for Carr. That's because his base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed on Feb. 15.