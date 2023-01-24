Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Jacobs' Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to be a free agent this offseason. He certainly earned a raise with the way he performed this season.

The former first-round pick had 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries this past year. He also had 53 catches for 400 yards.

While we're still over a month away from the start of free agency, NFL fans are convinced that Jacobs won't return to Las Vegas for the 2023 season.

Jacobs dropped a cryptic message on Twitter this Tuesday, writing, "It gotta make sense for me." He also tweeted, "It's more abt life but football too shii."

Raiders fans are hopeful Jacobs will be back in the fold next fall.

"Pay the man," a fan tweeted at the Raiders.

"Oh boy...Raiders gonna screw this up huh," a second Raiders fan said.

"He gone," another fan wrote.

Jacobs should have plenty of suitors this offseason. Whether or not he'll receive a long-term deal is a different story.