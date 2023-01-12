Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Update

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Moments ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on the veteran signal-caller.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for Carr.

Of course, this hints at Carr playing for a different team next season.

It's important to note that Carr has a no-trade clause. This means he'll be part of this process.

Carr isn't considered an elite quarterback, but the NFL world believes the Raiders could regret getting rid of him.

"You got to have someone else lined up to make this move," Mitchell Schwartz tweeted. "Carr isn’t a bad QB at all, and if you protect him up front he’s really good. Moving on from him without knowing who you’re replacing him with is not what I’d do in this situation. Then you’re on the Indy QB Wheel of Death."

"Raiders trading in their Carr," Andrew Siciliano wrote on Twitter.

"Still a terrible decision for the franchise… Carr goes I expect Adams to follow right after," one fan said.

"Indy or Carolina," another fan commented.

Carr has played for the Raiders since 2012. He has 35,222 career passing yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.

There are three years remaining on Carr's contract. His base salary for the 2023 season is currently set at $32.9 million.