Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's decision to trade away Jay Cutler.

Polumbus said McDaniels had the following message for the rest of the team: "Fellas don’t worry about the QB situation, I can turn a HS QB into an All Pro."

Many people believe McDaniels threw shade at Tom Brady with this remark.

"The @TomBrady disrespect from Patriots coaches behind the scenes over the years is incredible," Ross Tucker tweeted.

"Well shoot lol," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky responded.

Polumbus shared other stories involving McDaniels. Another story involves McDaniels teasing a "special reward" for his players.

"After completing training camp with fully padded 2 a days as often as was legal he hyped up a special reward after practice. It was an ice cream truck and a t-shirt that said 'Ironman.' Our reward was ice cream….thanks for the creamsicle," Polumbus wrote.

The NFL world can't get over how wild this thread gets.

McDaniels has stated multiple times that he learned from his mistakes in Denver. Hopefully, he wasn't lying about that.

The Raiders are 0-3 so far under McDaniels' leadership.