Look: NFL World Wants Fan Banned From All Games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the end of the Patriots-Raiders game on Sunday afternoon, a fan in a Derek Carr jersey decided to taunt a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey. A video of this incident surfaced on Twitter.

Even though this unhinged fan was chirping at the fan wearing a Patriots jersey for an extended period of time, he remained calm and collected.

This fan's behavior was so despicable that people around the league are calling for the Raiders to ban her from Allegiant Stadium.



"Raiders fans should petition to ban her from games," Sarah Spain said. "Pathetic & unhinged. Sheesh."

"Despicable behavior," Joe Marino wrote. "If football causes you to act like this towards others then find something else to do. We all talk about valuing kindness and decency but the results of football games/rooting interests too often lead to unacceptable behavior, whether at games or social media."

"Find this woman & ban her from your games," one fan tweeted at the Raiders. "And find a way to make it up to this Patriots fan."

"Im gonna go out on a limb and say this isn't about chirping and cheering," one Twitter user commented.

The Raiders have not yet made a decision on this fan's ability to attend future home games.

Let's make one thing clear: her behavior is everything that's wrong with sports fandom.