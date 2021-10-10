Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote.

On Sunday, Moss attacked the topic from two ways, first saying how the controversy surrounding Gruden negatively impacts his team as they try to bounce back from a loss last week.

“Now we have a bump in the road from leadership, coming from our head coach,” Moss said. “How can we focus going into a game where we’re uncertain where this is going?”

After that, Moss argued that the focus is now on the NFL and how it will handle Gruden. The league needs to do something, Moss said, in order to show current and future players it is committed to making improvements regarding issues of race.

“The clock is ticking. We’re watching to see what the NFL is going to do about this, because like I just said, we’re tying to move forward to the 21st century with the National Football League,” Moss said.

Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: pic.twitter.com/rWcHeB60is — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Overall, Moss’ words were powerful, and the entire conversation on Sunday NFL Countdown was worth a listen. The panel handled the situation well.

As of this morning, Gruden and the Raiders have released statements on the racist email, but no disciplinary actions have been taken. Las Vegas is set to host the Chicago Bears later this afternoon.