Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Marcus Mariota agreed to a re-worked contract.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Mariota agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. It’s a pay cut for the Raiders quarterback, who signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal before the 2020 season.

The former No. 2 overall pick surprised the NFL world when he agreed to the new deal. Some thought he would be able to get a much richer contract if the Raiders decided to trade or release him.

However, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback made it clear he wanted to show the Raiders some “loyalty.”

“I feel like this team has allowed me the opportunity to get healthy, to get better and, at the end of the day, I appreciate loyalty,” he said after signing the new deal.

Mariota saw the field in just one game for the Raiders last season, but he made it count. The former No. 2 overall pick completed 17-of-28 throws for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers when Carr went down with an injury.

Ian Rapoport suggested Mariota’s new deal could mean the quarterback is on a “tradable” deal.

“The original paycut offer $3M. Marcus Mariota negotiated up, giving him a chance for some real upside,” Rapoport said. “And, should be noted, the contract is also tradable if the opportunity arises. But for now, a resolution.”

Will Mariota play for the Raiders next season?