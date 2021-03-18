2 Contenders Identified For Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota only made one appearance with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but he made it count. Stepping in for the injured Derek Carr during a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mariota completed 17-of-28 throws for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He also ran for 88 yards and a touchdown, showing off the impressive athleticism that made him a Heisman winner at Oregon. It was a small sample size—he played less than a full game—but Mariota looked to have some of what made him an intriguing NFL prospect when he went No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota is set to make almost $11 million next year, which could be untenable for the Raiders to pay a backup quarterback. There have been trade rumors surrounding Mariota, but reports that teams didn’t want to take him on at his current salary.

Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders have requested that Mariota takes a pay cut down to $3 million this year, or be released. That could either open the door to a return to the Raiders, or potentially, open up a trade. Benjamin Allbright says that the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have reached out about the former college star.

Bears and Pats (among others) had made inquiries. https://t.co/YUl4hAhaK5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 18, 2021

The timetable here for those two teams is unclear. The Chicago Bears just brought in veteran Andy Dalton, who was told that he’d be the starter. The team also has Nick Foles.

The Patriots have Cam Newton for a second year, though that does not preclude them from adding another quarterback, whether through the draft, or in free agency or a trade. Mariota in that system would be very interesting, and could push Newton at the very least.

Marcus Mariota spent the 2015-19 seasons with the Tennessee Titans after he was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. His best year was likely his 2016 season, when he threw for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions, and added 349 yards and two scores on the ground.

