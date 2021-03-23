Marcus Mariota Reportedly Makes A Decision On The Raiders

After rumors he could be traded or even outright released by the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Marcus Mariota is sticking around.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mariota is expected to sign a retooled contract with the Raiders. He’ll stay in Vegas for $3.5 million and a chance to make $8 million in incentives.

Mariota only appeared in one game for the Raiders in 2020, but he impressed in his limited action, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 88 and another score against the Los Angeles Chargers. As a result, there was reported “legitimate and real” trade interest in the former No. 2 overall pick.

More recently, however, it was reported that the Raiders wanted Mariota to take a pay cut and remain with the team. That’s the direction this wound up going in.

Mariota won’t have the opportunity to start this year unless Derek Carr gets hurt, but he’s still only 27 years old, and could find himself in line for a nice contract in free agency next offseason.

Meanwhile, by keeping Mariota, the Raiders have an excellent insurance policy should Carr go down.