The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mark Davis Addresses His Minor Car Accident In Las Vegas

A closeup of Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis motions from the field before the start of the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident this week.  TMZ Sports was first to break the news, as the accident reportedly took place in a shopping complex near the Vegas strip.

Davis was driving a black Mini Cooper when the accident occurred. The pictures released by TMZ showed what appeared to be nothing more than a routine fender bender.

On Thursday afternoon, Davis made his first public comments about this incident. Thankfully, he didn’t sustain any injuries from the accident.

“It was no big deal. I was going 3 miles an hour in one of those round-about things,” Davis told John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Getting the dent in his Mini Cooper repaired later today, hopefully.”

Raiders fans are certainly happy to hear that Davis is OK. They’re just surprised that Davis drives a Mini Cooper instead of something more flashy or luxurious.

TMZ reported that Davis’ accident was so minor that police weren’t called to the scene. That explains why Davis said this vehicular collision was “no big deal.”

Davis should have no issue getting his Mini Cooper repaired this week. After all, he’s a wealthy man.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.