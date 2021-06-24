Mark Davis Addresses His Minor Car Accident In Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident this week. TMZ Sports was first to break the news, as the accident reportedly took place in a shopping complex near the Vegas strip.

Davis was driving a black Mini Cooper when the accident occurred. The pictures released by TMZ showed what appeared to be nothing more than a routine fender bender.

On Thursday afternoon, Davis made his first public comments about this incident. Thankfully, he didn’t sustain any injuries from the accident.

“It was no big deal. I was going 3 miles an hour in one of those round-about things,” Davis told John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Getting the dent in his Mini Cooper repaired later today, hopefully.”

.@Raiders owner #MarkDavis on minor vehicular collision last night. "It was no big deal. I was going 3 miles an hour in one of those round-about things." Getting the dent in his Mini Cooper repaired later today, hopefully. #RJNow @reviewjournal — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) June 24, 2021

Raiders fans are certainly happy to hear that Davis is OK. They’re just surprised that Davis drives a Mini Cooper instead of something more flashy or luxurious.

TMZ reported that Davis’ accident was so minor that police weren’t called to the scene. That explains why Davis said this vehicular collision was “no big deal.”

Davis should have no issue getting his Mini Cooper repaired this week. After all, he’s a wealthy man.