Mark Davis Skipping Home Opener: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis motions from the field before the start of the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't at Allegiant Stadium for his team's home opener against the Arizona Cardinals today. He's across the country watching a game that may have pretty comparable importance to him.

According to ProFootballTalk, Davis is in Connecticut for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces. Davis owns the Aces, having purchased the team last year.

Best of all, Davis' Aces are on the verge of winning their first WNBA title in franchise history. The Aces lead the Sun 2-1 in their best of five series.

A win tonight would seal the deal. A loss would send the series back to Vegas for a championship-deciding Game 5 on Tuesday.

As a result, Raiders fans don't seem to begrudge Davis for skipping the Raiders game to see his other team potentially win a championship. Many fans agree that they would do the same thing if they were in his position:

The Las Vegas Aces were founded as the Utah Starzz in 1997. They relocated to San Antonio in 2002 and renamed the Silver Stars before being renamed the Stars in 2014.

MGM Resorts bought the team in 2017 and promptly moved them to Las Vegas, renaming them the Aces. Mark Davis bought the team from MGM four years later.

One of Davis' first orders of business was hiring WNBA legend Becky Hammon as the new head coach.

With the team on the verge of winning their first title, it's looking like Davis made the right investment.