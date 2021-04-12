The Spun

Marquette King Has A Blunt Message For The NFL

Marquette King punts in a game for the Denver Broncos.DENVER, CO - AUGUST 11: Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It’s been a few years since we last saw Marquette King take the field for an NFL field. That fact isn’t lost on King, who decided to address his inability to get an NFL job publicly today.

Taking to Twitter, King asked why he is being ignored in free agency despite his former Second-Team All-Pro win. He later tweeted that he regrets waiting so long to open up about the issue.

“If this is a performance based business @NFL and I’m really good at what I do “All pro” why am I being ignored?” King asked. “I just want an answer before I hang this up… ”

King last appeared for the Denver Broncos in 2018. In four games he made 20 punts and averaged 44.1 yards per punt.

Marquette King was significantly more effective during his six years with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017. During that span he averaged a rock solid 46.7 yards per punt.

King led the league in yards per punt with 48.9 in 2013, then led the league in both punts and punting yards in 2014. In 2016, he averaged 48.6 yards per punt on a Raiders team that went 12-4 and reached the playoffs.

He was released after the 2018 season and signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos. But Denver released him after an injury.

King tried to revive his football career in 2020 with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks and even led the fledgling league in punting yards. But the league’s forced closure after five games put an end to that run.

Should Marquette King get another shot in the NFL?


