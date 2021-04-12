Marquette King Has A Blunt Message For The NFL

It’s been a few years since we last saw Marquette King take the field for an NFL field. That fact isn’t lost on King, who decided to address his inability to get an NFL job publicly today.

Taking to Twitter, King asked why he is being ignored in free agency despite his former Second-Team All-Pro win. He later tweeted that he regrets waiting so long to open up about the issue.

“If this is a performance based business @NFL and I’m really good at what I do “All pro” why am I being ignored?” King asked. “I just want an answer before I hang this up… ”

King last appeared for the Denver Broncos in 2018. In four games he made 20 punts and averaged 44.1 yards per punt.

If this is a performance based business @NFL and I’m really good at what I do “All pro” why am I being ignored? I just want an answer before I hang this up… — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 12, 2021

Marquette King was significantly more effective during his six years with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017. During that span he averaged a rock solid 46.7 yards per punt.

King led the league in yards per punt with 48.9 in 2013, then led the league in both punts and punting yards in 2014. In 2016, he averaged 48.6 yards per punt on a Raiders team that went 12-4 and reached the playoffs.

He was released after the 2018 season and signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos. But Denver released him after an injury.

King tried to revive his football career in 2020 with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks and even led the fledgling league in punting yards. But the league’s forced closure after five games put an end to that run.

Should Marquette King get another shot in the NFL?