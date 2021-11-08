Mike Mayock Has A Telling Admission On Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Damon Arnette earlier today after video surfaced over the weekend of the onetime first-round pick waving a gun around and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. With his release, the Raiders have now cut both of their first-round picks from that draft; wide receiver Henry Ruggs was let go last week after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a fatal car crash in Las Vegas.

When the Raiders chose Arnette, the move was viewed as a curious one by many analysts, who pegged the former Ohio State standout as a second or third-round pick.

In his media briefing this afternoon, Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock admitted that Arnette came with “significant’ character concerns when he was entering the league.

Mike Mayock, "There was significant concern," on Damon Arnette's character concerns prior to the draft. — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 8, 2021

While Mayock has been the GM of the Raiders since 2018, former head coach Jon Gruden had the final say in acquiring players. It would be interesting to find out if taking Arnette was his call.

Whether it was or wasn’t, Mayock took responsibility for the missed selections.

Mike Mayock, "We just lost our two first-round picks (2020 class)…that is 100% on me." — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 8, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has since tweeted that Arnette crashed four rental cars in a month during his first year in the NFL, which could be an indication of some of the issues surrounding the 25-year-old cover man.

There were troubling off-the-field signs everywhere for #Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette. For instance: In his first year in the NFL, Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, sources said. Now, after a tumultuous weekend including online threats, he’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

In only 13 games with the Raiders over one-plus seasons, Arnette recorded 29 tackles and three passes defensed.