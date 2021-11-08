The Spun

Mike Mayock Has A Telling Admission On Damon Arnette

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette holding a football before the game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Damon Arnette earlier today after video surfaced over the weekend of the onetime first-round pick waving a gun around and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. With his release, the Raiders have now cut both of their first-round picks from that draft; wide receiver Henry Ruggs was let go last week after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a fatal car crash in Las Vegas.

When the Raiders chose Arnette, the move was viewed as a curious one by many analysts, who pegged the former Ohio State standout as a second or third-round pick.

In his media briefing this afternoon, Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock admitted that Arnette came with “significant’ character concerns when he was entering the league.

While Mayock has been the GM of the Raiders since 2018, former head coach Jon Gruden had the final say in acquiring players. It would be interesting to find out if taking Arnette was his call.

Whether it was or wasn’t, Mayock took responsibility for the missed selections.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has since tweeted that Arnette crashed four rental cars in a month during his first year in the NFL, which could be an indication of some of the issues surrounding the 25-year-old cover man.

In only 13 games with the Raiders over one-plus seasons, Arnette recorded 29 tackles and three passes defensed.

