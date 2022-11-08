Mike Mayock Is Trending For Embarrassing Reason On Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: General manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field during warmups before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is trending on Twitter this Tuesday because another one of his draft picks flamed out for the franchise.

On Tuesday, the Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram. He was one of three first-round picks for the team in 2019.

Abram joins cornerback Damon Arnette, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood as the fourth Day 1 pick that didn't play through its entire rookie contract with the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs and Clelin Ferrell are on track to complete their rookie contracts in Las Vegas, but they had their fifth-year options declined.

To make matters worse, the Raiders didn't just struggle at evaluating first-round picks under Mayock. They also whiffed on a few Day 2 picks.

Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards and Tanner Muse failed to make an impact for the Raiders.

The Raiders didn't have a first-round pick this year since they sent it to the Packers in a trade package for Davante Adams. That's probably a good thing given their recent draft history.

Time will tell if the new regime in Las Vegas can scout at a high level.