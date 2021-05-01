Raiders GM Mike Mayock Reacts To “Controversial” First-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders received a ton of criticism for selecting Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick. It’s a move that general manager Mike Mayock knew wouldn’t sit well with the public.

Las Vegas had an obvious need at offensive tackle, but many analysts had Leatherwood graded as a Day 2 prospect. Since Mayock’s selection didn’t match their rankings, several analysts ripped the pick to shreds.

While fans in Vegas might not be happy with the way the media handled the Raiders’ first-round pick, Mayock clearly isn’t bothered by it.

“We knew it would be controversial,” Mayock told reporters during a press conference earlier this week. “We completely understand that.”

So, why did the Raiders feel the need to take Leatherwood that early in the draft? Mayock said the coaching staff and scouting department were all on board with the move.

“Coach Cable has been all over him for months now,” Mayock said, via Saturday Down South. “Gruden loved this guy. Our scouts loved this guy. And what I like is, when the second floor in our building, which is all the coaches, and the third floor, which is all the scouts, when we’re united on a conversation like Leatherwood, that makes me feel really good about the pick.”

It’s tough to argue with that logic.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they weren’t put on blast for their Day 2 selections. In fact, they may have gotten a steal in TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. He was a fringe first-round prospect, but didn’t come off the board until the middle of the second round.

We’ll find out in the next year or two if Mayock and the Raiders made the right moves.