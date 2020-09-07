Mike Mayock Reveals Why The Raiders Traded Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to trade third-round NFL Draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr. on Saturday.

Las Vegas traded the former Kentucky Wildcats star to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round NFL Draft pick.

There’s since been some speculation about Bowden and why the Raiders traded him.

Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock addressed that speculation on Sunday. He made it clear that Bowden was only traded for football reasons.

“Let me make a couple of points,” Mayock said on Sunday night. “Number one; it was a football decision only. Character, off-the-field, the kid did absolutely nothing wrong. We did all our homework on the kid, off the field, he worked his tail off, he came to work every day. So, this was completely a football decision, it had nothing to do with anything else. Quite frankly I think the position change is a difficult one in any year. But it’s exaggerated in a COVID year with no offseason. So, you’re taking a kid that was a slot receiver in ’18, a quarterback in ’19 and asking him to play running back in ’20. Really the only other thing I’m going to say about it is it was my call. He was not able to play today at the level expected and because of that we felt like we had to make a move. And again, it’s 100% on me.”

Bowden himself shot down any speculation on Twitter, too.

Don’t believe everything you read lol I stepped outside of my home twice if that 😁 on to a new journey let’s rock 💪🏽 — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) September 6, 2020

The Raiders open the 2020 regular season on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.