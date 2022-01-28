The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

“Momentum Building” For Coach, GM Pairing In Las Vegas

A closeup of Josh McDaniels.ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Raiders coach and general manager search looks to be gaining some traction.

Las Vegas has requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and that request looks to have been accepted.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there’s momentum building for McDaniels to be the head coach, plus for Dave Ziegler to be the general manager.

“Josh McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, is flying to Las Vegas today to have dinner with Raiders brass tonight and then have a full interview on Saturday,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “This is a good one to watch because he is expected to pair with Dave Ziegler, the Patriots defacto GM who previously interviewed with the Raiders for that vacant position.”

McDaniels has been with the Patriots for over a decade and hasn’t left Bill Belichick’s side since going back after he was fired by the Broncos.

He’s been interviewed by numerous teams and even took the job with the Colts before backing out at the last minute to stay with the Patriots.

This process is expected to heat up over the weekend so there could be a potential decision coming in a week or two.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.