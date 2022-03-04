Report: Multiple Teams Have Shown Interest In Raiders QB Derek Carr

There has been a lot of talk about several marquee quarterbacks being traded this offseason. Nothing is imminent at this time, but it’s evident that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a popular name this year.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, multiple teams have expressed interest in Carr.

“As teams continue to look for QB’s, multiple teams have expressed interest in Raiders QB Derek Carr. Not a surprise at all, it’s that time of year. Expect the interest to continue to heat up as long as Carr’s contract situation remains as is.

Carr is entering the final year of his five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders. If the front office doesn’t want to sign him to an extension, they may want to consider seeing what they can get in return for him.

Earlier this week, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Carr’s future with the team. He stressed how important it is to be on the same page with his quarterback.

“I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now,” McDaniels said, via ESPN. “Just trying to begin our relationship. I think it’s really an important one — the head coach, the play-caller, the quarterback, getting to know one another as people. Kind of how we think. How we work. The football part of that will come later, which I think is also an important part of the puzzle.”

Carr finished the 2021 season with 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll find out soon enough if the Raiders are willing to give Carr a long-term deal this offseason.