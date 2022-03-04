The Spun

Multiples Teams Reportedly Interested In Derek Carr: NFL World Reacts

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr throwing a pass.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly on the trade radar of more than one NFL team.

Of course, right now there is no indication that the Raiders are willing to trade Carr, who is coming off a solid season in which he led the team to its first playoff berth in five years.

That hasn’t stopped multiple teams from inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowler though, per Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore.

While he might not be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Carr is certainly a credibly NFL starting quarterback and would count as a significant trade acquisition for an interested team.

Carr is currently under contract through the 2022 season, and it seems like fans are a bit torn on what the Raiders should do with the 2014 second-round pick.

If we were betting right now, Carr won’t get moved. But as the offseason continues, don’t be surprised if these rumors don’t continue popping up, particularly if Carr hasn’t agreed to a new contract with Vegas.

