Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly on the trade radar of more than one NFL team.

Of course, right now there is no indication that the Raiders are willing to trade Carr, who is coming off a solid season in which he led the team to its first playoff berth in five years.

That hasn’t stopped multiple teams from inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowler though, per Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore.

FYI: As teams continue to look for QB’s, multiple teams have expressed interest in @Raiders QB Derek Carr. Not a surprise at all, it’s that time of year. Expect the interest to continue to heat up as long as Carr’s contract situation remains as is. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 4, 2022

While he might not be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Carr is certainly a credibly NFL starting quarterback and would count as a significant trade acquisition for an interested team.

Carr is currently under contract through the 2022 season, and it seems like fans are a bit torn on what the Raiders should do with the 2014 second-round pick.

Of course they should. Derek Carr was the reason the Raiders made the playoffs last season. If I'm Kevin Colbert, Martin Mayhew, or Jason Licht, I would have already had trade proposals ready for Dave Ziegler to see. #Raiders #Steelers #Commanders #Buccaneers https://t.co/lp5c0gach1 — John Flynn (@JohnFlynn97) March 4, 2022

PLEASE let someone trade for Carr so the Raiders can trade up for Willis. https://t.co/FziQPK2jzD — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙞 (@MattDeBlasi) March 4, 2022

Carr is going to get traded to Washington — #RaiderNation Soldier4Life 🏴‍☠️🥋 (@Justin_RNSFL) March 4, 2022

I like Carr not love, if we are offered 2 1st rounders take it draft Mailik Willis and start Mariota. If Adam's is a for sure get then keep Carr other wise…. — 🏴‍☠️☠DarthRaider☠🏴‍☠️ (@_DarthRaider_) March 4, 2022

Personally I'd give DC4 a new contract. Even a 3 year 100m deal. I'm still scared by the post Rich Gannon drought…..which lasted TWELVE YEARS https://t.co/QR0vIXCdse — Raider Fan 365 🇺🇦 (@365Raider) March 4, 2022

If we were betting right now, Carr won’t get moved. But as the offseason continues, don’t be surprised if these rumors don’t continue popping up, particularly if Carr hasn’t agreed to a new contract with Vegas.