Nearly All Of NFL Team’s Starting Defense Sent Home

Earlier this month, the NFL handed out its most serious punishment for COVID-19 violations by a team.

That team? The Las Vegas Raiders, who were hit hard for the second time so far this season.

According to a report from NFL insider Charles Robinson, the NFL handed the Raiders a $500,000 fine. Head coach Jon Gruden also received a $150,000 fine from the league – in addition to thee $100,000 fine he received earlier this season.

Well, it doesn’t appear things have gotten any better in Las Vegas. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders sent at least eight defensive starters and other key role players home.

“Nearly the entire Raiders starting defense is going on thee COVID-19 list because of high-risk close contacts, but all are eligible to play in the game if they continue to test negatively,” the report said.

At least 8 starters and others who play key roles won’t practice, sources say. Some will only be eligible on Sunday. All they have to do is get ready to face the #Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/7CGaqbXtth — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

The Raiders need all of the defensive help they can get this weekend. Las Vegas faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Raiders beat earlier this season.

As if facing Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s offense wasn’t enough, doing so without key starters on defense just wouldn’t be a fair fight.

Andy Reid’s team is also coming off of a bye, which means the Chiefs will likely be back to full strength heading into the pivotal divisional contest.

The Raiders have to hope those players test negative in the coming days.