New Details Emerge From Derek Carr's Benching

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Carr has been benched for the final two games of the regular season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news this Wednesday.

The Raiders will use the next two weeks as an opportunity to see what Jarrett Stidham can do at quarterback.

As for Carr, it sounds like his time with the Raiders is coming to an end.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders benched Carr in part to preserve his health for a potential trade.

Fowler believes Carr's trade market could heat up after the Super Bowl. That is, of course, if the Raiders want to go down that path.

Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract.

McDaniels made an interesting comment about Carr's future in Las Vegas this afternoon. He told reporters, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over."

On Feb. 15, Carr's base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed. It would be a hefty price to pay. His dead-cap number for 2023, meanwhile, is only $5.6 million if he gets released.

The Raiders will have to figure this out sooner than later.