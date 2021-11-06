Earlier this week, police arrested former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman.

A few days after the accident, concerning details emerged. According to reporter Katelyn Newberg, Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash. Although he tried to slow down, he was still traveling 127 miles per hour when airbags deployed.

The wide receiver’s blood-alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limit. Ruggs also allegedly had a gun in the vehicle with him.

Late Friday night, the former Alabama star had another charge added to those against him due to the gun. In addition to four other charges, police charged Ruggs with possessing a gun under the influence.

“Henry Ruggs III was also charged Friday with possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol,” Raiders reporter Vic Tafur said. “That’s in addition to DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges. The former Raider is now facing up to 46 years in prison.”

Ruggs was ordered a $150,000 bail and the “highest level of electronic monitoring” if released.

Not long after the accident occurred, the Raiders released the talented wide receiver. While he’s not on the team any more, Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear the team isn’t going to abandon him.

“We released Henry Ruggs the football player,” Davis said via the Review Journal. “Henry Ruggs is still a human being and Raider alumni and somebody that we want to help. We’ll be there for him.”

