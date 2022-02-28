NFL Announces Teams For 2022 Hall Of Game Game

A pair of AFC teams will participate in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game, which signifies the start of the preseason action each year.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in Canton on Thursday, August 4 for the first NFL exhibition game of 2022. Tickets for the contest will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Raiders and Jaguars were chosen for this annual showcase due to their connections to the incoming Hall of Fame class. Raiders legends Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour and former Jaguars star Tony Boselli will be enshrined that weekend.

The matchup will also mark the first game for each team’s new head coach: Josh McDaniels of the Raiders and Doug Pederson of Jacksonville.

BREAKING NEWS: The @Raiders will take on the @Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET. More: https://t.co/975KLXg6Vi pic.twitter.com/jKHMuQEm0E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 28, 2022

The Hall of Fame Game was first instituted in 1962. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers met in the 2021 version of the event, with Pittsburgh winning 16-3.

There was no Hall of Fame Game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the third time the contest has been canceled in its six decades of existence.